Synergy Wrestling For the First Responders Results 7.11.20: Jordan Oliver vs. LSG, More

Synergy Wrestling held a “For the First Responders” show on Friday night in Hillsborough, New Jersey, benefitting the Coronavirus Response Fund of the American Nurses Foundation. You can see the full results below courtesy of Fightful:

* 2020 Garden State Invitational Qualifying Match: Tony Deppen def. JD Drake

* The Whisper def. Kip Stevens

* KTB def. Matt Vertigo

* Mike Del def. Alex Reiman and Kit Osbourne

* Best 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match: Warhorse def. AJ Gray [2:1]

* No Disqualification Tag Team Match: The Apostles Of Chaos (Chris Benne & Logan Black) defeat Jason Sinclair & MV Young

* Synergy Title #1 Contender Match: Brandon Kirk def. Eric Corvis and Matt Macintosh

* 2020 Garden State Invitational Qualifying Match: Jordan Oliver def. LSG