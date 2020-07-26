Synergy Wrestling Announces All-Women GS1 Tournament, Full Results From Tonight’s GSI Tournament

– Synergy Wrestling has announced that they will be holding an all-women version of the Garden State Invitational Tournament. Not only will the show feature what they are billing as eight of the “top indie talents in the country,” the show will also feature all women commentators, refs, creative directors, announcers, etc.

– Here are the results from Saturday night’s Synergy Wrestling Garden State Invitational show in Hillsborough, New Jersey (h/t Fightful).

* Garden State Invitational First Round: KTB def. Simon Gotch

* Garden State Invitational First Round: Tony Deppen def. Gregory Iron

* Garden State Invitational First Round: Jordan Oliver def. Myron Reed

* Garden State Invitational First Round: Anthony Greene def. Gary Jay

* Synergy Cruiserweight Crown Championship: TJ Crawford def. Ellis Taylor to become first-ever Synergy Cruiserweight Crown Champion

* Garden State Invitational Semi-Final: Tony Deppen def. KTB

* Garden State Invitational Semi-Final: Jordan Oliver def. Anthony Greene

* Synergy Pro Wrestling Championship: Frightmare (c) def. DeSean Pratt

* Charles Mason def. Joey Silver and Joshua Wells

* Garden State Invitational Final: Tony Deppen def. Jordan Oliver