Synergy Pro Wrestling Results 1.2.21: Jordan Oliver Captures Gold In Main Event

Synergy Pro Wrestling started the new year off with an event on Jan. 2, which featured two championship matches and one new champion crowned in the main event.

Here are the full results from the show (via PWPonderings):

* MF Network Championship Match: Goldy (c) defeated Kip Stevens to the retail the title

* Joey Silver defeated Kit Osbourne

* KTB defeated O’Shay Edwards

* Charles Mason defeated Eric Corvis and 2 Hot Steve Scott

* Jay Evans defeated KC Navarro via DQ after O’Shay Edwards interferes

* Ellis Taylor defeated TJ Crawford

* The Whisper vs. Frightmare ended in a no-contest after interference from Matt Makowski

* Synergy Pro Wrestling Championship Match: Jordan Oliver defeated Brandon Kirk (c) to win the title