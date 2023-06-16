Synopses For Upcoming Impact Diary Episodes on AXS TV

Impact has three episodes of their Diary series airing on AXS TV in the next two weeks, and the synopses for the mini-docs are online. You can see the loglines for the episodes below, per PWInsider:

June 22nd

7 PM ET – Diary: Bhupinder Gujjar

Indian-born Bhupinder Gujjar shares the struggles of uprooting his life to a new country and revealing the unforeseen struggles he endured. We follow his path as he prepares for one of the biggest and most violent matches of his early career.

7:30 PM ET – Diary: Trey Miguel

Trey Miguel is on the cusp of becoming the face of a new generation of pro wrestling athletes. See how he balances that challenge while fighting his personal demons on a journey to discover who he is in life and in pro wrestling.

June 29nd

7:30 PM ET – Diary: Rosemary