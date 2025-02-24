Synopses For Next Week’s WWE LFG, Rivals & Greatest Moments

A&E has released the synopses for next week’s episodes of WWE LFG, WWE Rivals & WWE’s Greatest Moments. The episodes for next Sunday are described as follows:

WWE LFG: “The Legends get a double-dose of help from former colleagues and champions Brian “Road Dogg” James and Michelle McCool; One Future Great adds a finishing move to her developing repertoire.”

WWE Rivals: “Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior – The immortal Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior are the premiere real-life superheroes that dominated an era; two forces of good colliding inside the squared circle; but behind the scenes, jealousy torpedoed their working relationship.”

WWE’s Greatest Moments: “Smackdown: The First Decade – Featuring the biggest stars in professional wrestling such as The Rock, Hulk Hogan and John Cena, WWE’s SmackDown is the premiere destination for the most exciting matches, and entertaining moments on network television.”