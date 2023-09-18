Synopsis For Next Two Weeks of NJPW On AXS TV

The next two weeks of NJPW On AXS TV will spotlight the 2023 G1 Climax finals and the All Star Junior Festival. PWINsider reports that this week’s show will feature the finals of the G1 Climax 33, with Kazuchika Okada taking on Tetsuya Naito.

Next week’s episode will include matches from the All Star Junior Festival which saw Kevin Knight face Mike Bailey in the All Star Junior Festival Tournament finals as well as the Pat’s King of Steaks Philly Cheesesteak Cup Tag Ladder Match which pitted DOUKI & Low Rider, Blake Christian & Master Wato, and Hiromu Takahashi & Rocky Romero against each other.

NJPW on AXS TV airs Thursday nights after Impact Wrestling.