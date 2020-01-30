wrestling / News
Synopsis For Next Week’s Miz & Mrs, Highlights From Last Night
January 30, 2020 | Posted by
Miz & Mrs. returned to the USA Network last night with its season two premiere. You can find highlights of the episode below.
Here’s a synopsis for next week’s episode: Mike and Maryse must unpack their things, including the truth, as they move back to LA.
More Trending Stories
- Keith Lee Was ‘Enthralled’ by Sharing the Ring With Brock Lesnar, Wants to Face Him 1-on-1 One Day
- Matt Riddle Guarantees He Will Get His Hands on Brock Lesnar and Promises to ‘Take His Career’
- Eric Bischoff On If Hulk Hogan Tried to Avoid Working With Vader, Hogan Not Believing Vader’s Style Would Fit His
- Backstage News on Creative Changes With ROH and Marty Scurll, Booking Offers Allegedly Made to AEW’s Cody Rhodes