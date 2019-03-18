WWE News: Synopsis For Titus O’Neil’s Autobiography, Triple H Congratulates Warrior Award Recipient, Home Video Release Date For Fighting With My Family

– Titus O’Neil’s autobiography There’s No Such Thing As a Bad Kid: How I Went from Stereotype to Prototype will be released on August 6 by ECW Press. It was co-written by Paul Guzzo.

Here’s a synopsis: An inspiring story from one of WWE’s most charitable Superstars. One conversation from one caring person can change the course of a child’s life. Thaddeus Bullard knows that first-hand. Growing up, he was repeatedly confronted with negative words and actions. By the time he was a teenager, he figured that he was the bad kid everyone said he was until an adult looked him in the eye and said, “There is no such thing as a bad kid.” Unfortunately, like young Thaddeus, many children across North America are labeled “bad.” They may have short attention spans, unstable home environments, inattentive parents, or learning difficulties; they may get into trouble at school, get bullied, or bully others. Often, these young people are diagnosed with an emotional or behavioral disorder and placed in special education classes. They internalize these labels, and the imposed limitations affect their ability to learn, behave, and fit in with others.

There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid chronicles Thaddeus’s turbulent childhood years as he encountered those who helped him to shed the label and realize his unique greatness and his value and potential. Thaddeus’s remarkable story will provide hope and inspiration to children in similar circumstances and will help guide well-meaning adults in how to pay forward their successes to a generation of disadvantaged children.

– Triple H congratulated Sue Aitchison on being announced as the 2019 recipient of the Warrior Award for the WWE Hall of Fame. HE wrote:

The unsung hero and silent driving force between @WWE and @MakeAWish for over 30+ years, Sue Aitchison is OUR Superstar and the recipient of this year’s #WarriorAward. Congrats, Sue and thank you for all you continue to do. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/QRbrkXARBW — Triple H (@TripleH) March 18, 2019

– Fighting With My Family will be released on DVD, Blu-Ray and Digital on May 14.