wrestling / News
WWE News: Synopsis For Tonight’s Miz & Mrs, Top Ten Throwback Superstar Personas, Lineup For NXT, NXT UK And Worlds Collide This Wednesday
– Here’s a synopsis for tomorrow night’s episode of Miz & Mrs.: “Mike and Maryse move Monroe into her crib so they can get some sleep and revive their sex life.
– Wednesday’s episode of NXT UK features:
*Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams
*Rhea Ripley vs. Kacy Catanzaro
– This week’s NXT includes:
*The return of WWE NXT Champion Johnny Gargano to Full Sail
*WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane – If Sane loses, she will receive no additional title matches.
– Finally, this Wednesday will also include a Worlds Collide special with the following matches:
*The Brian Kendrick vs. Tyler Bate
*Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews vs. Ariya Daivari & Mike Kanellis
*Albert Hardie Jr. vs. Gran Metalik vs. Ligero
– WWE has released a new Top 10 looking at superstar throwback personas.
Relive the greatest throwbacks to these Superstars' classic personas. pic.twitter.com/JAzuGPeLCo
— WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Asuka and Mandy Rose Trade Barbs Over Swimsuit Pic
- Ken Anderson Slams David Arquette’s Return to the Ring, Praises WWE Roster’s Response to Bret Hart Attack
- Matt Hardy Says a Lot of John Oliver’s Arguments Against WWE Were Outdated
- Stevie Ray Explains Why He Never Made the Jump to WWE, Says He Didn’t Want Harlem Heat to Turn Into Doink the Clown