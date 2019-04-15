WWE News: Synopsis For Tonight’s Miz & Mrs, Top Ten Throwback Superstar Personas, Lineup For NXT, NXT UK And Worlds Collide This Wednesday

– Here’s a synopsis for tomorrow night’s episode of Miz & Mrs.: “Mike and Maryse move Monroe into her crib so they can get some sleep and revive their sex life.

– Wednesday’s episode of NXT UK features:

*Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams

*Rhea Ripley vs. Kacy Catanzaro

– This week’s NXT includes:

*The return of WWE NXT Champion Johnny Gargano to Full Sail

*WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane – If Sane loses, she will receive no additional title matches.

– Finally, this Wednesday will also include a Worlds Collide special with the following matches:

*The Brian Kendrick vs. Tyler Bate

*Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews vs. Ariya Daivari & Mike Kanellis

*Albert Hardie Jr. vs. Gran Metalik vs. Ligero

– WWE has released a new Top 10 looking at superstar throwback personas.