WWE News: Synopsis For Monday’s WWE Photo Shoot, Seth Rollins Appearance This Weekend
March 22, 2019 | Posted by
– The WWE Network schedule has revealed the synopsis for Monday’s episode of WWE Photo Shoot, which will feature Rusev. The episode, which airs after Raw, is described as follows:
“Celebrate Rusev Day with some off-the-wall photos, untold stories, and entertaining insight from the Bulgarian Brute himself, Rusev!”
– Seth Rollins will appear at Boston’s World of Wheels event on Sunday at the Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center. You can find out more here.