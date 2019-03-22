WWE News: Synopsis For Monday’s WWE Photo Shoot, Seth Rollins Appearance This Weekend

– The WWE Network schedule has revealed the synopsis for Monday’s episode of WWE Photo Shoot, which will feature Rusev. The episode, which airs after Raw, is described as follows:

“Celebrate Rusev Day with some off-the-wall photos, untold stories, and entertaining insight from the Bulgarian Brute himself, Rusev!”

– Seth Rollins will appear at Boston’s World of Wheels event on Sunday at the Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center. You can find out more here.