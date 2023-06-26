Synopsis Revealed For Jim Ross’ Upcoming Book

Jim Ross has a new book coming out next year, and the synopsis has been revealed. PWInsider reports that Ross’ fifth book Pick Up!: 50 Years of Wrestling in 50 Unforgettable Calls is set to release in March 2024 per early plans.

The book is co-written by Paul O’Brien and is described as follows:

Experience 50 unforgettable years of wrestling history through the iconic voice of legendary announcer Jim Ross.

For wrestling fans, Jim Ross’ voice is the soundtrack of an era. This book is your ringside ticket to wrestling’s most unforgettable moments and eras—through the voice of the man who made them legendary.

In the last 50 years, professional wrestling has risen up from a collection of regional territories to become a global phenomenon—and Jim Ross has been there for it all. From the grit and glory days of the 1970s with NWA, to the rise of WCW and the heyday of WWF and WWE, to signing on as on-air talent and senior advisor for wrestling’s newest chapter at AEW, JR has long had the best seat in the house.

Now, in 50 definitive chapters, chronicling 50 iconic calls across 50 unforgettable years, Business Is About to Pick Up! takes you into the ring, and behind the scenes, as only Jim Ross can.

Immerse yourself in five decades of sports entertainment’s most dramatic moments, biggest shocks, and history-making firsts—from watershed collisions like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin versus Bret “Hitman” Hart to industry-shaping milestones like birth of All Elite Wrestling, the debut of Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson and this rise of John Cena and Dave Bautista as Hollywood A-list stars. Then debate which moments Jim Ross just had to include . . . and what else should’ve made his list.

This book is a celebration of pro wrestling’s past, present, and future—narrated by the Voice of Wrestling himself, who was ringside to call it all.