WWE News: Synopsis For Tonight’s WWE LFG, Top 25 Dominik Mysterio Moments, New Vault Videos

– WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E, and the synopsis for the episode is available. The logline for the episode is as follows:

“Bayley and Summer headline this larger than life edition of LFG, as the Future Greats are tasked with using their size to their advantage; Dani, Elijah, and Chris are all underdogs hungry for a fight, but P-Nasty, Anthony, and Drake are focused.”

– The latest WWE top 10 is actually a top 25, looking at Dominik Mysterio’s best moments from his time in WWE:

– The WWE and NXT Vault YouTube accounts posted new videos. You can see the August 31st, 2016 episode of NXT as well as D-Generation X vs. Cody Rhodes & Ted DiBiase from SummerSlam 2009 and Yokozuna vs. Lex Luger from SummerSlam 1993 below: