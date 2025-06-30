Syuri Says She’s Taking a Break From STARDOM

Syuri will be taking a hiatus from STARDOM in order to heal up from injuries. The God’s Eye member revealed in a press event after the promotion’s June 29th show in Okayama that she is taking time off from the promotion.

As Fightful reports, Syuri noted that she’ll be taking time to heal up from a number of nagging injuries that have piled up and wants to ‘level up’ overseas.

Syuri teamed up with her stablemates Saki Kashima and Tomoka Inaba to defeat Aya Sakura, Sayaka Kurara & Yuna Mizumori of Cosmic Angels during Sunday’s show.