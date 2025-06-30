wrestling / News
Syuri Says She’s Taking a Break From STARDOM
June 30, 2025 | Posted by
Syuri will be taking a hiatus from STARDOM in order to heal up from injuries. The God’s Eye member revealed in a press event after the promotion’s June 29th show in Okayama that she is taking time off from the promotion.
As Fightful reports, Syuri noted that she’ll be taking time to heal up from a number of nagging injuries that have piled up and wants to ‘level up’ overseas.
Syuri teamed up with her stablemates Saki Kashima and Tomoka Inaba to defeat Aya Sakura, Sayaka Kurara & Yuna Mizumori of Cosmic Angels during Sunday’s show.
【6・29 岡山大会試合後コメント】
朱里
「ここで皆さんにお伝えしなければいけないことがあるのでお伝えさせていただきます。
6月21日、自分はIWGPを落として、すごい沢山悩みました。… pic.twitter.com/FfqhlzbKxk
— STARDOM WORLD (@stardomworld) June 29, 2025
