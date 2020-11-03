wrestling / News

T-BAR Claims RETRIBUTION Merch Is Way Better Than What The Nexus Had In WWE

November 3, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
T-BAR RETRIBUTION

When RETRIBUTION made its WWE debut as a stable, many people pointed out the significant differences in the group’s effectiveness with that of The Nexus a decade prior. Well, T-BAR has decided to run with those comparisons while taking a shot at the former Wade Barrett-led faction.

T-BAR took to Twitter to push RETRIBUTION’s new merchandise on WWE shop, and in the process, he gave a nice little jab to The Nexus given the comparisons that fans have made over the past few months.

“Fund the movement….https://shop.wwe.com/retribution/….This merch is way better than that big yellow N merch since you all love to compare us to The Nexus so much. #RETRIBUTION” he wrote.

RETRIBUTION most recently attacked Richochet and Tucker on Monday’s edition of RAW, with Reckoning also calling out Asuka and the WWE women’s division after the show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Retribution, T-Bar, The Nexus, WWE, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading