T-BAR Claims RETRIBUTION Merch Is Way Better Than What The Nexus Had In WWE
When RETRIBUTION made its WWE debut as a stable, many people pointed out the significant differences in the group’s effectiveness with that of The Nexus a decade prior. Well, T-BAR has decided to run with those comparisons while taking a shot at the former Wade Barrett-led faction.
T-BAR took to Twitter to push RETRIBUTION’s new merchandise on WWE shop, and in the process, he gave a nice little jab to The Nexus given the comparisons that fans have made over the past few months.
“Fund the movement….https://shop.wwe.com/retribution/….This merch is way better than that big yellow N merch since you all love to compare us to The Nexus so much. #RETRIBUTION” he wrote.
RETRIBUTION most recently attacked Richochet and Tucker on Monday’s edition of RAW, with Reckoning also calling out Asuka and the WWE women’s division after the show.
Fund the movement.https://t.co/jClVGM9U9H
This merch is way better than that big yellow N merch since you all love to compare us to The Nexus so much. #RETRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/EDUZN7ohUO
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) November 3, 2020
