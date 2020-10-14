wrestling / News
T-Bar Decrees That Christian Is Now Safe From Retribution
October 14, 2020
After Christian recently praised Ali for his role as the potential leader of Retribution, T-Bar took to Twitter to say that he was safe from the group’s attacks.
T-Bar wrote: “We hereby grant @Christian4Peeps immunity from all future attacks by #RETRIBUTION.”
We hereby grant @Christian4Peeps immunity from all future attacks by #RETRIBUTION. https://t.co/rTWF43j6pZ
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) October 14, 2020
He previously granted immunity to both Booker T and X-Pac for their names.
