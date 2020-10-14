wrestling / News

T-Bar Decrees That Christian Is Now Safe From Retribution

October 14, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
T-BAR RETRIBUTION

After Christian recently praised Ali for his role as the potential leader of Retribution, T-Bar took to Twitter to say that he was safe from the group’s attacks.

T-Bar wrote: “We hereby grant @Christian4Peeps immunity from all future attacks by #RETRIBUTION.

He previously granted immunity to both Booker T and X-Pac for their names.

