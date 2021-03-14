wrestling
T-BAR Fires Back at User Who Says He Blocks Trans People: ‘The T Stands For Trans Rights’
T-BAR isn’t having any of accusations that he blocks trans people on Instagram, firing back at that accusation on Sunday. The Retribution member saw one of his tweets replied to by a a troll online, who told him to “Stfu transphobe. We know you block transpeople on IG.”
T-BAR quickly replied, writing:
“I support the trans community fully. If I blocked you on Instagram, it’s probably because you’re an assh**e.”
He then posted to Twitter to make clear where he stands, as you can see below:
“The T in T-BAR stands for Trans Rights.”
“And the B in T-BAR stands for Black Lives Matter.”
