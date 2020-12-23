wrestling / News
T-Bar Invites Randy Orton To Join Retribution
December 23, 2020 | Posted by
As we noted yesterday, Randy Orton said that he was starting to get into the first season of The Mandalorian and loved it. If you’re wondering what that has to do with the headline, it’s because T-Bar sent him a message as a reply, offering Orton a spot in Retribution.
He wrote: “Hey @RandyOrton, the way you viciously murdered a @WWE Superstar really touched our hearts here in #RETRIBUTION. Please know that our doors are now always open for you.”
Hey @RandyOrton, the way you viciously murdered a @WWE Superstar really touched our hearts here in #RETRIBUTION. Please know that our doors are now always open for you. https://t.co/DJeLEDraoo
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) December 22, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Negotiating Settlement On ‘Stone Cold’ Trademark
- Don Callis Sparks Speculation On Faction Name For Kenny Omega, Gallows & Anderson
- Magnum TA Explains What Happened Between Tessa Blanchard and Impact, Says Impact Was ‘Paying Her Peanuts’
- Eric Bischoff On Initial Discussions Of Buying WCW, How He Would’ve Changed PPVs, Scott Steiner As WCW Champion