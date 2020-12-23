T-Bar Invites Randy Orton To Join Retribution

As we noted yesterday, Randy Orton said that he was starting to get into the first season of The Mandalorian and loved it. If you’re wondering what that has to do with the headline, it’s because T-Bar sent him a message as a reply, offering Orton a spot in Retribution.

He wrote: “Hey @RandyOrton, the way you viciously murdered a @WWE Superstar really touched our hearts here in #RETRIBUTION. Please know that our doors are now always open for you.”