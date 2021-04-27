wrestling / News
T-BAR and MACE Debut Facepaint Look on Raw (Pics)
T-BAR and MACE are done with their masks and have a new look as of Monday’s Raw in facepaint. The former RETRIBUTION members appeared on tonight’s show with new facepaint, as you can see in the pics below.
The two defeated Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman by countout when McIntyre got counted out after Strowman accidentally knocked him over the barricade. You can see pics of the team’s new look below:
New look. Same devastation.@MACEtheWRESTLER & @TBARRetribution are ready for war. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/EJ9YoN8vrI
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2021
A win's a win, and @MACEtheWRESTLER & @TBARRetribution just scored ANOTHER one over @DMcIntyreWWE & @BraunStrowman on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/pgplU4EkOR
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2021
HA HA
STAY MAD pic.twitter.com/OmCIZVuuFK
— MAIN EVENT M̺̤͍͓̮̼̟̂ͯ̽͒͐̋ͧA͈͋C͕̥̘̬̊̇ͪ͂E̳̽ (@MACEtheWRESTLER) April 27, 2021
