T-BAR & MACE Lose Their Masks On Raw (Pic, Video)
Two former RETRIBUTION members are mask-free following this week’s episode of Raw. Tonight’s show saw MACE and T-BAR attack Drew McIntyre at the start of the episode, a continuation of their assault from the end of last week’s episode. McIntyre then demanded a match against the two and, got a late tag team partner in Braun Strowman. The match saw MACE and T-BAR pick up the win by DQ after McIntyre and Strowman demasked them and assaulted them with the masks.
You can see pics and clips from the segment below:
SHUT IT DOWN.
Was it wise for @DMcIntyreWWE to ask for this?#WWERaw @MACEtheWRESTLER @TBARRetribution pic.twitter.com/V48GBHUMjo
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021
Quite the predicament for @DMcIntyreWWE…#WWERaw @MACEtheWRESTLER @TBARRetribution pic.twitter.com/bwpYYFbnUe
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 20, 2021
This is a war.@BraunStrowman & @DMcIntyreWWE are officially taking on @MACEtheWRESTLER & @TBARRetribution in tag team action on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/GO1DAFaeGP
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021
THIS BOOT AIN'T RIGHT.#WWERaw @TBARRetribution @MACEtheWRESTLER pic.twitter.com/Oefu27WzE9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 20, 2021
MASK OFF. FIGHT'S ON.#WWERaw @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/YdQKFudgv2
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021
Who would've thought that's what they looked like under the masks?!? 🤯🤯🤯#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8hYia5hMUt
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 20, 2021
No masks. Didn't matter.@TBARRetribution & @MACEtheWRESTLER revel in their win over @DMcIntyreWWE & @BraunStrowman on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/YOVcseiU7H
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021
