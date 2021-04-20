T-BAR & MACE Lose Their Masks On Raw (Pic, Video)

Two former RETRIBUTION members are mask-free following this week’s episode of Raw. Tonight’s show saw MACE and T-BAR attack Drew McIntyre at the start of the episode, a continuation of their assault from the end of last week’s episode. McIntyre then demanded a match against the two and, got a late tag team partner in Braun Strowman. The match saw MACE and T-BAR pick up the win by DQ after McIntyre and Strowman demasked them and assaulted them with the masks.

You can see pics and clips from the segment below: