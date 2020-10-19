wrestling / News
T-BAR Says No WWE Star Is Safe From RETRIBUTION, Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss Respond
RETRIBUTION is keeping everyone in their crosshairs according to T-BAR, but Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss had their own responses to that notion. T-BAR posted to his Twitter account noting that no WWE Superstar is said and added, “You’re all dead,” which prompted a response from Wyatt.
The Firefly Fun House host replied to say that “I’m already dead” as you can see below, which led T-BAR to suggest Bliss — now an ally of The Fiend — might be targeted. She then chimed in to speak for herself:
No @WWE Superstar is safe.
You’re all dead. #RETRIBUTION
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) October 18, 2020
I’m already dead
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 18, 2020
Dare ya to find out 🧟♀️. #LetHimIn https://t.co/lYJqUC77MH
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 19, 2020
