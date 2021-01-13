T-Bar Reacts To Dax Harwood Calling Him An Idiot

We reported yesterday that WWE wrestler T-Bar accused AEW’s Sammy Guevara of stealing his finisher, with Sammy replying that the move actually belonged to Matt Demorest. This eventually led to Dax Harwood calling T-Bar an idiot. Wrestling Inc reports that T-Bar later deleted his tweets in the exchange, but before he did, he wrote:

“I could never understand what your problem was with me. I was always polite to you. Complimented your matches. I think you hated my style? So weird. Hope all is well, you usually seem like a nice enough dude.“