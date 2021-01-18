wrestling / News
T-BAR Claims RETRIBUTION Will Destroy Someone On Tonight’s RAW
January 18, 2021 | Posted by
T-BAR and RETRIBUTION continue to try to wreak havoc on the RAW roster, and he took to Twitter to tease the group destroying someone on tonight’s edition of the show.
While the faction isn’t currently listed on the card for RAW, T-BAR seems to suggest that RETRIBUTION will be doing something to someone on the roster.
“Tonight, once again, somebody will be destroyed by us. Guess who. #RETRIBUTION,” he wrote.
Here is the current card for tonight’s edition of RAW:
* Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss
* Update on Randy Orton after Bliss attacked him with a fireball
* Charlotte Flair reacts to Ric Flair helping Lacey Evans
