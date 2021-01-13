T-BAR Says Sammy Guevara Stole His Finisher, Guevara Fires Back

T-BAR and Sammy Guevara are the latest online feud, and it’s all over their finishers. The RETRIBUTION member posted to Twitter calling Guevara “some little teenage virgin on AEW” and claiming that Guevara “stole my finisher like four years ago after we did a show together. I’d steal something from his move set but it’s all just [Ricochet] moves.”

Guevara responded to the tweet, writing:

“Someone tell T-Bag the move actually belongs to Matt Demorest (the guy he stole it from) & I’m just trying to get the move to be seen since you know he’s never on TV. Also while you are sitting doing nothing in catering on Monday check out the newest vlog.”

Dax Harwood then got involved, as you can see below:

