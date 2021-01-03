wrestling / News
T-Bar Sends Message to Wrestling Personalities With a ‘Hot Take’ on Passing of Brodie Lee
– Retribution member T-Bar commented on wrestlers who have conspiracy theories or “hot takes” regarding the passing of late wrestler Jonathan Huber, aka Brodie Lee (and former WWE Superstar Luke Harper). You can view that tweet below.
T-Bar commented, “If you are a wrestling personality and you decide you have a hot take that disrespects the Huber family, do me a favor. Take your conspiracy theory, and go F yourself with it.”
As previously reported, Brodie Lee tragically passed away on Dec. 26 after suffering from a non-COVID lung issue. He was reportedly tested for COVID-19 multiple times during his hospitalization, and those tests came back negative.
After a wrestling website published a column on Brodie Lee that speculated on the nature of the wrestler’s passing, Lee’s widow, Amanda Huber, released a statement on her Instagram story that was later spread on social media vehemently denying any type of “conspiracy” or “cover-up” regarding her husband’s passing.
