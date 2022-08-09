wrestling / News

T-Mart Promotions Announces Dates for The Gathering IV

August 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Gathering III

T-Mart Promotions has officially anno9unced the dates for next year’s The Gathering. The company announced per PWInsider that next year’s The Gathering IV will take place on August 3rd through the 6th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The third annual convention and event took place this past weekend, and you can see the full results here.

