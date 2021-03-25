T-Mart Promotions Sets Barry Windham, Rick Steiner & More For The Gathering II

T-Mart Promotions has announced several new guests for their The Gathering II convention including Barry Windham, Rick Steiner, and more. The company has announced (per PWInsider that Windham, Steiner, Dr. Tom Prichard, Ken Resnick, and Tony Atlas have been newly announced for the convention.

The five join the previously-announced Kevin Von Erich, Eric Embry, Shaun Simpson, Original Midnight Express members Norvell Austin and Dennis Condrey, John Nord, Mike Rotunda, The Fabulous Ones and more for the event, which will take place from July 22nd to the 25th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

You can find out more about the event here.