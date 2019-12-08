WWE News: Table For 3 To Feature Impact Reunion, Top Ten Smackdown Moments, Mother Helps Kids With WWE Decorations

– This week’s episode of Table For 3 will feature a reunion of stars from TNA/Impact Wrestling: Sting, AJ Styles and Jeff Jarrett. WWE will be licensing footage from the company for the episode.

Here’s a synopsis: Table For 3 – Impactful Reunion – Sting, Jeff Jarrett & AJ Styles reflect on their illustrious sports-entertainment pasts and the impact they had on the industry.

– WWE.com has a story about a woman in Phoenix, a mother, who decorated a Christmas tree for pediatric cancer patients with WWE merchandise.

– Here are the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown: