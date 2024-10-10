Tables Match Announced For Maple Leaf Pro Forged In Excellence

Raj Dhesi’s match for Maple Leaf Pro Forged In Excellence is official, as he’ll face Bully Ray in a Tables Match. As reported earlier, Dhesi was announced for the promotion’s return shows on October 19th and 20th. It has now been announced that he will battle the TNA and WWE alumnus in a Tables Match.

The updated lineup for the two-night event is:

Night One

* PWA Champion’s Grail: Rohan Raja vs. Jake Something

* Tables Match: Raj Dhesi vs. Bully Ray

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mike Bailey

* QT Marshall (w/Harley Cameron) vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

Night Two:

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander

Night Not As Yet Announced

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Gisele Shaw

* Rocky Romero, Mike Bailey, Trevor Lee, KUSHIDA, Kylie Rae, QT Marshall, Miyu Yamashita, El Phantasmo, Stu Grayson, Sheldon Jean, Laynie Luck, Brent Banks, Aiden Prince Mike Rollins, Bhupinder Gujjar, El Reverso, Darren McCarty, Alex Zayne, Harley Cameron, and Johnny Swinger all in action.