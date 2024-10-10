wrestling / News
Tables Match Announced For Maple Leaf Pro Forged In Excellence
Raj Dhesi’s match for Maple Leaf Pro Forged In Excellence is official, as he’ll face Bully Ray in a Tables Match. As reported earlier, Dhesi was announced for the promotion’s return shows on October 19th and 20th. It has now been announced that he will battle the TNA and WWE alumnus in a Tables Match.
The updated lineup for the two-night event is:
Night One
* PWA Champion’s Grail: Rohan Raja vs. Jake Something
* Tables Match: Raj Dhesi vs. Bully Ray
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mike Bailey
* QT Marshall (w/Harley Cameron) vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
Night Two:
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander
Night Not As Yet Announced
* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Gisele Shaw
* Rocky Romero, Mike Bailey, Trevor Lee, KUSHIDA, Kylie Rae, QT Marshall, Miyu Yamashita, El Phantasmo, Stu Grayson, Sheldon Jean, Laynie Luck, Brent Banks, Aiden Prince Mike Rollins, Bhupinder Gujjar, El Reverso, Darren McCarty, Alex Zayne, Harley Cameron, and Johnny Swinger all in action.
Two former World Champions collide on Night One, as @RajTheMaharaja meets @bullyray5150 in a Tables Match! Saturday, October 19 at #MLPForgedInExcellence!
Get your tickets NOW: https://t.co/LZSzF5XCEO
Order on TrillerTV: https://t.co/Int4qZJrBI pic.twitter.com/FBQGE7SUYz
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) October 9, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Janel Grant’s Representatives Request WWE to Waive Nondisclosure Agreements
- CM Punk Discusses Believing He Was Done After Leaving AEW
- Hulk Hogan Claims He Pitched ‘Hollywood’ Hogan Heel Character to Vince McMahon After WrestleMania VI
- Ryback Takes Shot At CM Punk Over Drew McIntyre’s Head Wound From WWE Bad Blood