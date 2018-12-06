Tables Match Announced to WWE TLC

– WWE has announced a new match for this month’s WWE TLC, which takes place on December 16th. Natalya will face off with Ruby Riott in a Tables Match at the event.

The updated card is as follows:

* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

* SmackDown Women’s Championship TLC Match: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The New Day vs. The Bar

* TLC Match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

* Tables Match: Natalya vs. Ruby Riott

* Mixed Match Challenge Season Two Finals: Teams TBD

* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley