wrestling / News

Tag Match Added To This Week’s AEW Collision

January 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 1-5-24 Image Credit: AEW

Sting and Darby Allin will be on action on this week’s AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Friday that the two will compete against the Workhorsemen in what will be Sting’s final match in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TNT, is:

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Trent Beretta
* FTR vs. House of Black
* Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Workhorsemen

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading