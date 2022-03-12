Tag Match Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will team up again next week on AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that Moxley and Danielson will face Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta on next Wednesday’s show.

You can see the updated lineup below for Dynamite, which airs Wednesday on TBS:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Cage Match: Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow

* Hangman Page & Jurassic Express vs. Adam Cole & reDRagon

* Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley vs. Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta