Various News: Tag Match Added To Death Before Dishonor TV Tapings, Impact Lineup For Tonight, Free Match Featuring Matt Riddle

– ROH has added a tag team match featuring PCO and Brody King vs. Rush and Dragon Lee for the Death Before Dishonor: Fallout TV tapings on September 28 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Dalton Castle vs. Mark Haskins (Number One Contender Tournament Match)

* Bandido vs. Jay Lethal (Number One Contender Tournament Match)

* Dak Draper vs. Austin Gunn (Top Prospect Tournament Finals)

* Villain Enterprises vs. RUSH and Dragon Lee

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on the Pursuit Channel:

*LAX’s farewell vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack.

*Mahabali Shera vs. Cody Deaner.

*Su Yung vs. Havok – No DQ/

*The Rascalz vs. Australin Suicide & Toxin & Arez.

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from CZW featuring Matt Riddle vs. Johnny Silver.