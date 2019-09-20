wrestling / News
Various News: Tag Match Added To Death Before Dishonor TV Tapings, Impact Lineup For Tonight, Free Match Featuring Matt Riddle
– ROH has added a tag team match featuring PCO and Brody King vs. Rush and Dragon Lee for the Death Before Dishonor: Fallout TV tapings on September 28 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Dalton Castle vs. Mark Haskins (Number One Contender Tournament Match)
* Bandido vs. Jay Lethal (Number One Contender Tournament Match)
* Dak Draper vs. Austin Gunn (Top Prospect Tournament Finals)
* Villain Enterprises vs. RUSH and Dragon Lee
– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on the Pursuit Channel:
*LAX’s farewell vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack.
*Mahabali Shera vs. Cody Deaner.
*Su Yung vs. Havok – No DQ/
*The Rascalz vs. Australin Suicide & Toxin & Arez.
– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from CZW featuring Matt Riddle vs. Johnny Silver.
