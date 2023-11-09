wrestling / News
Tag Match Added To This Week’s AEW Collision
AEW has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of Collision. Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite saw the announcement that RUSH & Dralistico will take on The WorkHorsemen on Saturday’s show.
YOu can see the updated lineup for the show, which airs on TNT, below:
* Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. The Righteous & Lance Archer
* RUSH & Dralistico vs. The WorkHorsemen
* Andrade confronts CJ Perry