Tag Match Added To This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of Collision. Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite saw the announcement that RUSH & Dralistico will take on The WorkHorsemen on Saturday’s show.

YOu can see the updated lineup for the show, which airs on TNT, below:

* Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. The Righteous & Lance Archer

* RUSH & Dralistico vs. The WorkHorsemen

* Andrade confronts CJ Perry