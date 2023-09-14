Tag Match Added To This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of Collision. It was announced on tonight’s show that Blackpool Combat Club members Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli will take on Ricky Starks & Big Bill on Saturday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TNT, is:

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Iron Savages

* Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson

* Britt Baker appears