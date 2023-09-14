wrestling / News
Tag Match Added To This Week’s AEW Collision
September 13, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of Collision. It was announced on tonight’s show that Blackpool Combat Club members Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli will take on Ricky Starks & Big Bill on Saturday’s show.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TNT, is:
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Iron Savages
* Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson
* Britt Baker appears
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Recalls His Feud With Rick Rude, Not Having Their Match At WWE SummerSlam 1988
- Kevin Nash Says He Has ‘No Heat’ With CM Punk, Recalls Altercation With Samoa Joe In TNA
- Eric Bischoff Breaks Down CM Punk’s Options After AEW Release, Potential WWE Return
- Kayden Carter in Swimsuit, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos