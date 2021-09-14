Tag Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has added a new tag team match to this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW has announced that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will take on 2point0 on this week’s show.

Moxley and Kingston are also set to receive a challenge from Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki on the show, which airs tomorrow night from Newark, New Jersey live on TNT. The full lineup is:

* Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Shawn Spears vs. Darby Allin

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jade Cargill

* Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. 2point0

* Bryan Danielson addresses Kenny Omega

* Dan Lambert challenges anyone to face the Men of the Year

* Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki issue a challenge to Jon Moxley

* CM Punk on commentary