Tag Match Added To This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has added a tag team match to this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced on Thursday that Nick Wayne and El Hijo Del Vikingo will join forces to face Kip Sabian and Gringo Loco on the show, which airs Friday on TNT.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Number One Contender Battle Royale: Aussie Open, Alex Reynolds & John Silver, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor, Gates of Agony, More

* Hangman Page vs. Bryan Keith

* Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie & Anna Jay

* Nick Wayne & El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Kip Sabian & Gringo Loco