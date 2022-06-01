wrestling / News

Tag Match Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

June 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan has announced a women’s tag team match for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. Britt Baker will team up with Jamie Hayter against Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. Here’s the updated lineup:

* The Young Bucks, reDRagon & Hikuleo vs. Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy & Darby Allin
* Ruby Soho & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter
* Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

