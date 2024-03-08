wrestling / News
Tag Match Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
A big tag team match has been added to tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that Kevin Owens and Randy Orton will team up against Austin Theory & Grayson Waller for tonight’s show, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live tonight on FOX, is:
* Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller
* Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross
* The Rock & Roman Reigns to appear
* Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins answer The Rock’s Wrestlemania challenge
* Logan Paul to appear
