Tag Match Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

March 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A big tag team match has been added to tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that Kevin Owens and Randy Orton will team up against Austin Theory & Grayson Waller for tonight’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live tonight on FOX, is:

* Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller
* Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross
* The Rock & Roman Reigns to appear
* Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins answer The Rock’s Wrestlemania challenge
* Logan Paul to appear

