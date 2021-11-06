Tag Match And More Set For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

WWE has announced a tag team match and more for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced on Friday that Jacket Time (Kushida & Ikemen Jiro) will face Grizzled Young Veterans while Roderick Strong battles Ru Feng and Erica Yan takes on Valentina Feroz.

You can see the full preview below:

Jacket Time to battle Grizzled Young Veterans on 205 Live

A can’t-miss edition of 205 Live will include Kushida and Ikemen Jiro joining forces for a tag team clash with Grizzled Young Veterans, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong representing The Diamond Mine in a Championship Contender Match against Ru Feng, and Valentina Feroz colliding with Erica Yan.

Having recently fought side-by-side against some common enemies, Kushida and Jiro came together to form Jacket Time, and they’ll be teaming up for the first time when they take on the battle-hardened Zack Gibson and James Drake in a slugfest between several former champions.

The Time Splitter is primed to compete in his first match since losing the NXT Cruiserweight Title to Strong in September, while The Grizzled Young Veterans boast the distinction of being the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions. And while Jiro has yet to wear championship gold in WWE, he has accumulated several big wins in short order and remains firmly in the title hunt.

Plus, ever since 205 Live began featuring women’s matches and competitors who are above the 205-pound threshold, Feroz has been quick to capitalize. The energetic newcomer holds a 3-1 record on the purple brand, recently teaming up with Amari Miller to defeat Katrina Cortez and Yulisa Leon.

Still, Feroz will face a tall task on Friday, as she’ll be opposed by the debuting Erica Yan, who is looking to make an impact right out of the starting blocks.

And while Strong holds the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, that hasn’t stopped The Diamond Mine’s prized pupil from extending and accepting challenges against Superstars from all weight classes on NXT 2.0 and 205 Live.

After picking up recent victories against Odyssey Jones (twice) and Grayson Waller, Strong is set to tangle with Feng, who bravely stood up to the dominant Xyon Quinn in his most recent match but is still seeking his first win.

Don’t miss an edge-of-your-seat episode of 205 Live, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!