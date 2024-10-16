Tag Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that FTR will take on The Learning Tree’s Bryan Keith & Big Bill on Wednesday’s show, with the match supporting Hurricane Relief efforts in Asheville, North Carolina.

The lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Queen Aminata

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush

* Jay White vs. Christian Cage

* Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, & Rocky Romero vs. Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks

* Adam Cole returns

* Jon Moxley appears