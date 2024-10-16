wrestling / News

Tag Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

October 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 10-16-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that FTR will take on The Learning Tree’s Bryan Keith & Big Bill on Wednesday’s show, with the match supporting Hurricane Relief efforts in Asheville, North Carolina.

The lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Queen Aminata
* Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush
* Jay White vs. Christian Cage
* Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, & Rocky Romero vs. Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks
* Adam Cole returns
* Jon Moxley appears

