Tag Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that FTR will take on The Learning Tree’s Bryan Keith & Big Bill on Wednesday’s show, with the match supporting Hurricane Relief efforts in Asheville, North Carolina.
The lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Queen Aminata
* Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush
* Jay White vs. Christian Cage
* Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, & Rocky Romero vs. Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks
* Adam Cole returns
* Jon Moxley appears
TOMORROW
San Jose, CA
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT@DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR vs@TheCaZXL/@bountykeith
After their friend Mark Briscoe’s huge ppv win vs @IAmJericho,
FTR return to AEW in support of hurricane relief to battle Big Bill + Bryan Keith on TBS,
TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/JaxlKijjFL
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 15, 2024