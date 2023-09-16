wrestling / News
Tag Match Announced For AEW Rampage: Grand Slam
September 16, 2023 | Posted by
Darby Allin and Sting will face Christian Cage and Luchasaurus on next week’s two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. It was announced on Friday’s show that Allin and Sting will battle Cage and Luchasaurus at next Friday’s show, which will be a two-hour episode.
The match was originally set for next week’s Dynamite but has been moved. No reason was given for the switch.
The match is the first announced for next Friday’s show, which airs on TNT.
Christian Cage just made a challenge!
Christian Cage and TNT Champion Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin and Sting!
Next week at #AEWGrandSlam in NYC!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@DarbyAllin | @Sting | @Christian4Peeps | @luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/ZZGjJDZKar
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2023