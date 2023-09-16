Tag Match Announced For AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

Darby Allin and Sting will face Christian Cage and Luchasaurus on next week’s two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. It was announced on Friday’s show that Allin and Sting will battle Cage and Luchasaurus at next Friday’s show, which will be a two-hour episode.

The match was originally set for next week’s Dynamite but has been moved. No reason was given for the switch.

The match is the first announced for next Friday’s show, which airs on TNT.