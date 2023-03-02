wrestling / News

Tag Match Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage

March 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a tag team match for Friday’s episode of Rampage. It was announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite that Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux of Mogul Affiliates will take on Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes this Friday.

The match is the first announced for Friday’s show, which airs Friday night live on TBS.

