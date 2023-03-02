wrestling / News
Tag Match Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage
March 1, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced a tag team match for Friday’s episode of Rampage. It was announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite that Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux of Mogul Affiliates will take on Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes this Friday.
The match is the first announced for Friday’s show, which airs Friday night live on TBS.
Darkness had fallen over the city of San Francisco @RealKeithLee @dustinrhodes
It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ESA9LKe4FR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023
