wrestling / News
Tag Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT
May 11, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced a tag team match for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Thursday that The Dyad will take on The Creed Brothers on the show.
You can see the updated lineup below for the episode, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:
* NXT Women’s Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne
* NXT Women’s Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Cora Jade vs. Fallon Henley
* The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers
* Supernova Sessions with guest Dragon Lee
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo Recalls Backstage Fight Between Ken Shamrock & Big Show In WWE
- Backstage Rumor on Who CM Punk Wants to Face for Return Opponent
- Chris Jericho Says Not Working With Bret Hart & Randy Savage Is One Of His Biggest Regrets
- Bobby Fish on the Problem of AEW Controversy With CM Punk & Fan Perception