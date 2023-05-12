Tag Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a tag team match for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Thursday that The Dyad will take on The Creed Brothers on the show.

You can see the updated lineup below for the episode, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Women’s Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne

* NXT Women’s Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Cora Jade vs. Fallon Henley

* The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers

* Supernova Sessions with guest Dragon Lee