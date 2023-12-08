Tag Match Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

A big tag team match has been set for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Thursday that Randy Orton and LA Knight will team up against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on Friday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated card for the episode, which airs on FOX, is:

* WWE United States Title Tournament Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross

* WWE United States Title Tournament Match: Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar

* Randy Orton & LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso

* Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

* CM Punk returns