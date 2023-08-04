wrestling / News

Tag Match Added to Impact x NJPW: Multiverse United 2

August 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

TMDK will battle Moose & Eddie Edwards at Impact x NJPW: Multiverse United 2. Impact announced on Thursday that Zack Sabre Jr. and Shane Haste will face the two Impact stars at the show, which takes place on August 20th and airs on FITE TV.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Lio Rush & Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey & Hiromu Takahashi
* Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Moose & Eddie Edwards

