Tag Match Added to Impact x NJPW: Multiverse United 2
TMDK will battle Moose & Eddie Edwards at Impact x NJPW: Multiverse United 2. Impact announced on Thursday that Zack Sabre Jr. and Shane Haste will face the two Impact stars at the show, which takes place on August 20th and airs on FITE TV.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Lio Rush & Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey & Hiromu Takahashi
* Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Moose & Eddie Edwards
BREAKING: It's TMDK vs. IMPACT at #MultiverseUnited2 as @zacksabrejr and @ShaneTMDK battle @TheMooseNation and @TheEddieEdwards on August 20 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/QqMDilHgin pic.twitter.com/uRbpU71PHN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 4, 2023
