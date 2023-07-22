wrestling / News
Tag Match & More Added To This Week’s AEW Collision
July 21, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced a tag team match and more for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. The company announced at ROH Death Before Dishonor that Darius Martin & Action Andretti will face Bullet Club Gold on Saturday’s show, while Skye Blue will take on Taya Valkyrie.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:
* AEW Trios Championship Match: House of Black vs. The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn
* Bullet Club Gold vs. Darius Martin & Action Andretti
* Skye Blue vs. Taya Valkyrie
