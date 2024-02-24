Tag Match & More Added To Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced several new matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Friday that The OC will take on Edris Enofe and Malik Blade on next week’s episode.

In addition, Lexis King will take on Von Wagner, Dijak will battle Luca Crusifino and Kelani Jordan will take on Kiana James.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network, is:

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar No Quarter Catch Crew Member

* Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

* Lexis King vs. Von Wagner

* Dijak vs. Luca Crusifino

* Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James

* Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov go face-to-face

* Ridge Holland addresses the WWE NXT Universe