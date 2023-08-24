wrestling / News

Tag Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

August 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 8-25-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following on Wednesday for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Aaron Solo
* AAA Latin American Championship Match: QT Marshall vs. Gravity
* Toni Storm & Saraya vs. Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida
* QT Marshall sits down with Jim Ross for an interview

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading