Tag Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following on Wednesday for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Aaron Solo

* AAA Latin American Championship Match: QT Marshall vs. Gravity

* Toni Storm & Saraya vs. Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida

* QT Marshall sits down with Jim Ross for an interview