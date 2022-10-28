Tag Match Removed From AEW Rampage, World Title Eliminator Bout Added

AEW Rampage has undergone a card change, with the planned tag team match removed and a World Title Eliminator added. AEW released a video in which Wheeler Yuta noted that he was double booked for Friday night as he was originally set for NJPW Rumble on 44th Street before his tag match with Claudio Castagnoli against 2point0 was booked. Yuta will honor his commitment to NJPW and instead, Jon Moxley will face Matt Menard in an AEW World Title Eliminator match.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Matt Taven

* AEW World Title Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Matt Menard

* Tay Melo vs. Madison Rayne