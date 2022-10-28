wrestling / News
Tag Match Removed From AEW Rampage, World Title Eliminator Bout Added
AEW Rampage has undergone a card change, with the planned tag team match removed and a World Title Eliminator added. AEW released a video in which Wheeler Yuta noted that he was double booked for Friday night as he was originally set for NJPW Rumble on 44th Street before his tag match with Claudio Castagnoli against 2point0 was booked. Yuta will honor his commitment to NJPW and instead, Jon Moxley will face Matt Menard in an AEW World Title Eliminator match.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Matt Taven
* AEW World Title Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Matt Menard
* Tay Melo vs. Madison Rayne
Exclusive comments from BCC's @wheeleryuta on double-booking himself to work both #AEWRampage + NJPW tomorrow, but getting his friend #AEW World Champ @JonMoxley to cover! MOX vs @theDaddyMagic in an AEW World Title Eliminator Match LIVE on Rampage
10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/6aKgcWlhHZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022
