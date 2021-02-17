wrestling / News
Tag Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that Matt Hardy and Hangman Page will face TH2 on this week’s show. The announcement came after Matt Hardy announced that he and Page are now a full-time tag team, and thus Tony Khan granted their request for a match with TH2.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz
* Women’s Title Elimination Tournament Match: Serena Deeb vs. Riho
* Hangman Page * Matt Hardy vs. The Hybrid2
* FTR vs. Matt and Mike Sydal
* Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, & Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade
* Sting calls out Team Taz
Matt Hardy has stated that Hardy & Hangman, victorious in their tag debut, are now a full-time team. AEW GM @TonyKhan has granted Matt’s request to book them a tag match vs. TH2 tomorrow LIVE on #AEWDynamite to allow Hangman to settle unfinished business from -1’s birthday party! https://t.co/jQ1NRDpur8 pic.twitter.com/T8RXuq00d8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Reaction To Damien Priest’s Work On WWE Main Roster
- Randy Orton Reveals He Smoked Weed With Snoop Dogg Before WrestleMania 24
- Eric Bischoff On Chris Kanyon’s Impact On Pro Wrestling, Vince McMahon Launching The XFL In 2001
- More Backstage Details on Sammy Guevara Being Pulled From Impact TV Tapings