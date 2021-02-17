Tag Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that Matt Hardy and Hangman Page will face TH2 on this week’s show. The announcement came after Matt Hardy announced that he and Page are now a full-time tag team, and thus Tony Khan granted their request for a match with TH2.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Women’s Title Elimination Tournament Match: Serena Deeb vs. Riho

* Hangman Page * Matt Hardy vs. The Hybrid2

* FTR vs. Matt and Mike Sydal

* Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, & Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade

* Sting calls out Team Taz